Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hanover, or 25 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hanover.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.