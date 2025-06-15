Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hanover, or 25 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hanover.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.