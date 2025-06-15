Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Monument, or 17 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake, Black
Forest, Gleneagle, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force
Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.