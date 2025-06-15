Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Monument, or 17 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake, Black

Forest, Gleneagle, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force

Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.