Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Raton Pass, or 11 miles southwest of Trinidad, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cokedale, Starkville, Segundo, Raton Pass, and Weston.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Localized heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.