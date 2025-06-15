Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Raton Pass, or 11 miles southwest of Trinidad, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Cokedale, Starkville, Segundo, Raton Pass, and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Localized heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.