Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 1:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Boncarbo, or 13 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Aguilar, Gulnare, and Boncarbo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.