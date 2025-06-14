Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 10:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1028 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles south of John Martin Reservoir, or 28 miles southwest of Lamar,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.