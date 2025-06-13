Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 9:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 941 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sugar City, or 19 miles north of La Junta, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rocky Ford, Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, and Arlington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.