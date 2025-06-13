Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 741 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Hanover to 6 miles
northeast of Pueblo Depot to near Avondale. Movement was northeast at
20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Boone, Avondale, and Pueblo Depot.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

