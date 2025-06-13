Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 741 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Hanover to 6 miles

northeast of Pueblo Depot to near Avondale. Movement was northeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Boone, Avondale, and Pueblo Depot.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.