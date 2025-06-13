Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Yoder, or 31 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Yoder and Rush.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.