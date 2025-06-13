Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles north of Eads to 10 miles east of

Queens Reservoir to near McClave. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Neeoshe

Reservoir, McClave, Chivington, Brandon, Towner, Bristol, Sweetwater

Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin

Reservoir, and Caddoa.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.