Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles north of Eads to 10 miles east of
Queens Reservoir to near McClave. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Neeoshe
Reservoir, McClave, Chivington, Brandon, Towner, Bristol, Sweetwater
Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin
Reservoir, and Caddoa.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

