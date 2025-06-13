Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 13 at 7:33PM MDT until June 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 733 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Truckton, or 31
miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Truckton.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.