Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 13 at 11:36PM MDT until June 14 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1215 AM MDT.

* At 1135 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 13 miles northeast of Haswell to 9 miles south of

Brandon to near McClave, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Neeoshe

Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Towner, Bristol, and Queens

Reservoir.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.