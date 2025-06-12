Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pueblo Airport, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo Depot, Pinon,
and Pueblo West.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.