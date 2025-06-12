Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 3:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Air Force Academy, or 9 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving east

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Black Forest,

Gleneagle, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.