Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Stonewall, or 37 miles west of Trinidad, moving
southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Stonewall and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.