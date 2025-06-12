Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Gulnare, or 20 miles west of Trinidad, moving east

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Segundo, Gulnare, and Boncarbo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.