Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 6:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Westcreek, or 27 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Woodland Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.