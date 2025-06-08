Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 6:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Westcreek, or 27 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving
southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Woodland Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.