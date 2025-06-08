Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 6:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Elbert, or 26 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Peyton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.