Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southeast of Penrose, or 17 miles west of Pueblo, moving east
at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Pueblo
West, Pinon, Avondale, Penrose, Pueblo Depot, and Wetmore.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central and
southeastern Colorado.

