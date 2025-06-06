Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 1:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southwestern Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Calhan, Peyton, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, and
Peterson Space Force Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.