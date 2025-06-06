Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 1:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Calhan, Peyton, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, and

Peterson Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.