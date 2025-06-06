Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 6:39PM MDT until June 6 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Higbee, or 23 miles south of North La Junta, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Otero, northwestern Baca, northeastern Las Animas and

southwestern Bent Counties.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.