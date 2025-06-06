Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 3:34PM MDT until June 6 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schriever Space

Force Base, or 11 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

There have been several reports via social media that a funnel

cloud has been observed with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Ellicott, Schriever Space

Force Base, Security-Widefield, Peterson Space Force Base, and

Cimarron Hills.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for east central

Colorado.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.