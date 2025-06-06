Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 3:26PM MDT until June 6 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast

of Kim, or 37 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca and eastern Las Animas Counties.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.