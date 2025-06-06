Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 1:45PM MDT until June 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 215 PM MDT.
* At 144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern
Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Schriever Space Force Base,
Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, Security, and
Security-Widefield.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.