Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 1:45PM MDT until June 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 1:45 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 215 PM MDT.

* At 144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern
Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Schriever Space Force Base,
Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, Security, and
Security-Widefield.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.