Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 1:45PM MDT until June 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Locations impacted include… Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Schriever Space Force Base, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, Security, and Security-Widefield. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

