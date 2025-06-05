Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 8:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 843 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles southwest of Pritchett, or 27 miles southwest of Springfield,

moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Campo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until 100 AM MDT for southeastern Colorado.