Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 8:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 843 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles southwest of Pritchett, or 27 miles southwest of Springfield,
moving east at 65 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Campo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in
effect until 100 AM MDT for southeastern Colorado.