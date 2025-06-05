Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Timpas, or 9 miles southwest of La Junta, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Higbee, and Timpas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.