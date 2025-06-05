Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms extending from 16 miles northeast of Walsh to 5 miles

northwest of Kim, or extending from 28 miles northeast of

Springfield to 44 miles west of Springfield, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Pritchett, Kim, Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening

weather conditions.