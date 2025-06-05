Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms extending from over Truckton to 8 miles southwest of

Fort Carson, or extending from 35 miles east of Colorado Springs to

14 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 30 mph and half inch size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Truckton,

Security-Widefield, Fort Carson and Rush.

Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening

weather conditions.