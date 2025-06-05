Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms extending from over Truckton to 8 miles southwest of
Fort Carson, or extending from 35 miles east of Colorado Springs to
14 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 30 mph and half inch size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Truckton,
Security-Widefield, Fort Carson and Rush.
Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening
weather conditions.
National Weather Service
