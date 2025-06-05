Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cimarron Hills, or 9 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Hail could accumulate on roads leading to

difficult travel conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.

Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening

weather conditions.