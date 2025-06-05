Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 12:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
near Fort Carson, or 9 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east
at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security,
Stratmoor, Security-Widefield and Peterson Space Force Base.
Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening
weather conditions.