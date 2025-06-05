Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 12:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Fort Carson, or 9 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security,

Stratmoor, Security-Widefield and Peterson Space Force Base.

Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening

weather conditions.