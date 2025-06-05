Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 12:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an surface boundary

capable of producing landspouts over the next hour 14 miles north of

Springfield, and 10 miles west of Springfield.

HAZARD…Landspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Landspout tornadoes are possible along the surface

boundary. Additionally, strong to severe storms will develop along

the boundary in the next few hours.

Locations impacted include…

Pritchett and Two Buttes Reservoir.

Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening

weather conditions.