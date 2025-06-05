Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 5 at 8:29PM MDT until June 5 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 829 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vilas, or 13

miles southeast of Springfield, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Vilas, and Stonington.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.