Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 1:46PM MDT until June 5 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain 5 miles southwest of Fort Carson, or 11 miles south of

Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Between 1 and 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches

in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson and

Security-Widefield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.