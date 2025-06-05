Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 1:46PM MDT until June 5 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 445 PM MDT.
* At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain 5 miles southwest of Fort Carson, or 11 miles south of
Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Between 1 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches
in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson and
Security-Widefield.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
National Weather Service
