Dense Fog Advisory issued June 5 at 2:57AM MDT until June 5 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The lowest visibility will likely remain across northern and northeastern El Paso county, including US-24 and CO-94 this morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

