Dense Fog Advisory issued June 5 at 2:57AM MDT until June 5 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The lowest visibility will likely remain
across northern and northeastern El Paso county, including US-24
and CO-94 this morning.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.