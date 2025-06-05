Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued June 5 at 2:57AM MDT until June 5 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:57 AM

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The lowest visibility will likely remain
across northern and northeastern El Paso county, including US-24
and CO-94 this morning.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.