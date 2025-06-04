Special Weather Statement issued June 4 at 2:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
La Veta, or 39 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects
Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg, La Veta, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160
and northeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano
county.
Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening
weather conditions.