Special Weather Statement issued June 4 at 2:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

La Veta, or 39 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects

Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg, La Veta, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160

and northeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano

county.

Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening

weather conditions.