Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 4 at 2:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:14 PM

At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
La Veta, or 39 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northeast at 20
mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects

Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg, La Veta, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160
and northeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano
county.
Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening
weather conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.