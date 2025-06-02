Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds

along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain

to 19 miles southwest of Fowler to 6 miles south of Timpas. Movement

was north-northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Pueblo, Timpas, Fowler,

Avondale, Colorado City, and Pueblo West.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.