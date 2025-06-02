Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds
along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain
to 19 miles southwest of Fowler to 6 miles south of Timpas. Movement
was north-northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Pueblo, Timpas, Fowler,
Avondale, Colorado City, and Pueblo West.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

