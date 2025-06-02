Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 12:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Aguilar to 9 miles

southwest of Stonewall. Movement was northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Gulnare, Weston, Spanish Peaks, Walsenburg, Cuchara Pass, Boncarbo,

Stonewall, Segundo, Aguilar, and Cokedale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.