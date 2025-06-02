Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 4:44PM MDT until June 2 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 443 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms outflow winds were located

along a line extending from near Two Buttes Reservoir to 11 miles

north of The Saunders Elevator, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Wiley, Lamar, Bristol, Two Buttes Reservoir, Holly, Granada, Two

Buttes, and Hartman.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.