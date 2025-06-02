Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 4:30PM MDT until June 2 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm gust front was located 7
miles southwest of Vilas, or 11 miles southeast of Springfield,
moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 424 PM a thunderstorm wind gust of 64
mph was measured near Springfield.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Walsh, Campo, Springfield, Vilas, Two Buttes Reservoir, Two Buttes,
and Stonington.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.
Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK
SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.