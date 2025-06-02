Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 4:30PM MDT until June 2 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm gust front was located 7

miles southwest of Vilas, or 11 miles southeast of Springfield,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 424 PM a thunderstorm wind gust of 64

mph was measured near Springfield.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Campo, Springfield, Vilas, Two Buttes Reservoir, Two Buttes,

and Stonington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.