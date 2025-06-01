Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Avondale, or 14 miles southeast of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Boone, and Pueblo Depot.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.