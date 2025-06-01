Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Avondale, or 14 miles southeast of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Avondale, Boone, and Pueblo Depot.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.