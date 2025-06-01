Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 2:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Air Force Academy to near Manitou Springs.
Movement was southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pikes Peak, Manitou Springs, Crystola, Chipita Park, Green Mountain
Falls, Colorado Springs, Cascade, and Air Force Academy.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.