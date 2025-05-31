Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 7:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 7:33 PM

At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Greenhorn Mountain, or 26 miles southwest of Pueblo,
moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
San Isabel, Colorado City, and Rye.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.