Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 7:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Greenhorn Mountain, or 26 miles southwest of Pueblo,
moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Isabel, Colorado City, and Rye.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.