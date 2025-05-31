Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Green Mountain Falls, or 15 miles northwest of Colorado Springs,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Divide, Pikes Peak, Crystola, Chipita Park, Green Mountain Falls,

Cascade, and Woodland Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.