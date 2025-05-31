Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Green Mountain Falls, or 15 miles northwest of Colorado Springs,
moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Divide, Pikes Peak, Crystola, Chipita Park, Green Mountain Falls,
Cascade, and Woodland Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.