Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gulnare, or 18 miles west of Trinidad, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Segundo and Boncarbo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.