Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 7:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Guffey to near Fountain.

Movement was south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Victor, Fountain, Security-Widefield, Fort Carson, and Hanover.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.