Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Delhi, or 37 miles southwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Delhi and Thatcher.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.