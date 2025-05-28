Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Pritchett, or 11 miles southwest of Springfield,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Campo, Springfield, Vilas, Two Buttes, Stonington, and

Pritchett.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.