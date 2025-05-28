Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Pritchett, or 11 miles southwest of Springfield,
moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Walsh, Campo, Springfield, Vilas, Two Buttes, Stonington, and
Pritchett.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern
Colorado.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.