Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Victor, or 13 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fountain, Fort Carson, Security-Widefield, Security, Pikes Peak,
Stratmoor, and Colorado Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.