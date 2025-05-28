Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Victor, or 13 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fountain, Fort Carson, Security-Widefield, Security, Pikes Peak,

Stratmoor, and Colorado Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.