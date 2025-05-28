Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Wiley, or near Lamar, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Wiley and Lamar.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.