Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Las Animas, or 12 miles east of North La Junta,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Otero

and southwestern Bent Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.