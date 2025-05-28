Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Security-Widefield, or 10 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fountain, Security, Security-Widefield, Schriever Space Force Base,

Hanover, Fort Carson, and Colorado Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.