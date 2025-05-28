Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Security-Widefield, or 10 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving
east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fountain, Security, Security-Widefield, Schriever Space Force Base,
Hanover, Fort Carson, and Colorado Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.